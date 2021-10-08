Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 497,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,706. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.