Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$68.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.85. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

