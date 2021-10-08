Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.
SDGCF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.