Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

