SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.87. 260,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,140,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $14,729,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 351.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 129.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
