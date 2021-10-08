SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.87. 260,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,140,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $14,729,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 351.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at $11,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 129.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

