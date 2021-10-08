Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHO. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

