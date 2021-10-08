Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) Insider Nick Winks Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Nick Winks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nick Winks bought 100,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.98. The company has a market cap of £127.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Sureserve Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.