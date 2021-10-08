Sureserve Group’s (SUR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 79.49 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sureserve Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £128.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.98.

In other news, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

