Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

