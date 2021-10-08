Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

