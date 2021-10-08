SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.81. 101,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,469. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

