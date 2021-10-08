SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Purchases 6,046 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $5,439,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,106. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.