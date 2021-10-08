SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. 89,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

