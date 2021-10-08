Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.67 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

