Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.67 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after purchasing an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.