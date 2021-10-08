Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.02 million, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

