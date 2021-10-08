TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

