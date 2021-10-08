TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

TMVWY opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

