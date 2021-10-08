Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 5.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66. 4,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 311,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

