Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.20 ($3.76) and last traded at €3.20 ($3.76). Approximately 15,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.22 ($3.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €3.28 and its 200-day moving average is €3.29. The firm has a market cap of $875.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.

About Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

