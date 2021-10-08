Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $439.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $373.99 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.