Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 27.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 8.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 12,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,098. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

