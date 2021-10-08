Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.