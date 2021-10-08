Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tennant by 1,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. Tennant has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

