TENT (TENT) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $118,692.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00228109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00123468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

