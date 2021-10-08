TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as high as C$6.10. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 7,450 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$118.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.21.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

