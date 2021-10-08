TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as high as C$6.10. TeraGo shares last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 7,450 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$118.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.21.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.