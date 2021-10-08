Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $263.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,406,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,611,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,753,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.