TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TESS stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

