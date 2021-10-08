TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.18 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

