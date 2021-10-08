The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 598,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AAN opened at $28.20 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

