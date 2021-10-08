The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.10

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 4886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.