The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €57.09 ($67.16) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.47.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.