The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,472.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

