The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.92.

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,600,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $233,402,000.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

