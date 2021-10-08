The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,302 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

