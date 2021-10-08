The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,759 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $142.88 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

