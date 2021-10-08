The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.28.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.