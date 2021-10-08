The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $70.42 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
