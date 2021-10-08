The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $70.42 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

