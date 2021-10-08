The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

