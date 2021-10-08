Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.11. 35,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 663,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

