TheStreet Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to C+

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

KTOS stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $305,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,805 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

