Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 463,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,012,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Tilray alerts:

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.