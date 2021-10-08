TOD’S’s (TODGF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price objective on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an underweight rating for the company.

Shares of TODGF opened at $63.68 on Monday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

