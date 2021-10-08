Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 63,117 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $85,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $100,006,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. 8,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

