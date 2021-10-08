Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 29,063 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $95,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.99. 2,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,556. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

