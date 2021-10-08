Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 736,625 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of Altria Group worth $94,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.