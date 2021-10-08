Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,339 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $105,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $154,587,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Citigroup by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $136,749,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.98. 170,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.