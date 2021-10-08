TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TUGCU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. TradeUP Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

