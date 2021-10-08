Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Down 0.2%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

