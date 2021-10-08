Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and $177,798.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.