Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 7,663 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.94 and a 200 day moving average of $185.13. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $116.64 and a one year high of $196.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.